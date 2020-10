Izrael betiltja az állati szőrmék eladását és vásárlását

Posted by Jane Halevy on June 21, 2016 Please make compassionate fashion choices; Always stand up and speak up for the fur-bearing animals. Share this page with your friends and family. Let’s make… Posted by Jane Halevy on April 02, 2016 To The Giorgio Armani Group, March 26, 2016 The International Anti-Fur Coalition (IAFC) is glad to extend their deep appreciation to The Giorgio Armani Group…